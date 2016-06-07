RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Navistar International Corp :
* Revised 2016 revenue guidance downward to $8.2 billion - $8.6 billion.
* Updated total cost reduction guidance to well exceed $200 million
* Reduced 2016 adjusted ebitda guidance to $550 million - $600 million.
* Reduced its end-of-year manufacturing cash guidance to be approximately $800 million
* Maintained its projection that medium, school bus and severe service segments will grow in 2016 versus 2015
* Reduced forecast of FY 2016 retail deliveries of class 6-8 trucks and buses in U.S. and Canada to 330,000 - 360,000 units
* Reduced its class 8 2016 market projection to 220,000 - 250,000 units.
* For second half of 2016, lowered industry guidance range by 20,000 units, due to "softening class 8 market conditions" Source text: (1.usa.gov/22LIcYz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal