June 7 Talen Energy Corp :

* Completed a feasibility assessment related to bringing natural gas to montour plant, installing boiler modifications to enable dual-fuel

* Approved project, which will enable montour plant to operate on coal, natural gas or in combination

* Based on obtaining all necessary permitting and regulatory approval, anticipated completion date is Q2 of 2018

* Estimated capital expenditure for plant modifications is approximately $70 million with additional pipeline expenses and payments