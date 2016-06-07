RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Talen Energy Corp :
* Completed a feasibility assessment related to bringing natural gas to montour plant, installing boiler modifications to enable dual-fuel
* Approved project, which will enable montour plant to operate on coal, natural gas or in combination
* Based on obtaining all necessary permitting and regulatory approval, anticipated completion date is Q2 of 2018
* Estimated capital expenditure for plant modifications is approximately $70 million with additional pipeline expenses and payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal