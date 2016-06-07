BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc :
* Ultragenyx and Takeda enter into a collaboration to develop and commercialize therapies for rare genetic diseases
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says to license and develop one or more product candidates from Takeda
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says Takeda to make equity investment in Ultragenyx to fund development
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc says Takeda will invest up to $65 million in Ultragenyx in two tranches
* A potential third equity investment by Takeda is contingent upon Ultragenyx achieving a specific development milestone on a second asset
* Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc says no additional financial details were disclosed
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer