BRIEF-Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management
* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 Alliance Trust Plc
* Response to statement by RIT Capital Partners Plc
* Notes today's announcement from RIT Capital Partners Plc regarding withdrawal of its informal proposal for a merger of two companies
* In absence of any offer for board to consider, company is no longer in an offer period.
* Board will continue to suspend share buybacks until it has concluded on its strategic review.
* Board is implementing a series of changes to enhance shareholder value, as set out in its announcement on 1 October 2015.
* Process is well under way and has already started to make good progress, lowering costs, narrowing discount and allowing for creation of a fully independent board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous activists will bury the bodies of eight fellow protesters killed 18 months ago in clashes in northeastern India after the government agreed to consult the tribes on laws impacting their land rights.