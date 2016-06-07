RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Biogen Inc
* Says Reports Top Line results from phase 2 study of Opicinumab (anti-lingo-1) in multiple sclerosis
* Biogen inc says continues to analyze data to inform next step in clinical development program
* In study, Opicinumab missed primary endpoint
* Says Opicinumab also did not meet secondary efficacy endpoint in synergy
* Opicinumab was generally well-tolerated and safety profile was consistent with what has been observed in prior studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal