BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 Vascular Biogenics Ltd
* Vascular Biogenics Ltd. announces $24 million registered direct offering
* Sale and issuance of about 4.36 mln ordinary shares to institutional investors in U.S. at a purchase price of $5.50 per share
* Intends to use net proceeds for advancement of clinical programs, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer