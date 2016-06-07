BRIEF-Helios And Matheson Analytics enters into amended, restated license agreement
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
June 7 S.Africa's Competition Tribunal
* INBev/SABMiller matter set down for hearing by Tribunal on 22,23,24 June
* Some parties have indicated they may intervene in this matter
* It will only be clear which parties are intervening by June 15, when they make their submissions. Further company coverage:
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer