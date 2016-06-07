BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Canada announces substantial investment at its Manitoba plant
* Valeant Canada announces new investment of $8 million into its Steinbach, Manitoba manufacturing plant
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S