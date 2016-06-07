BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd says expands its ongoing phase iib arrest study to China
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd says has also commenced a pharmacokinetic study in healthy Chinese subjects domiciled in United States
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S