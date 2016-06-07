BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :
* ICE Benchmark Administration announces Bank Of Communications as a new direct participant to the LBMA gold price
* Bank Of Communications has been approved by ICE Benchmark Administration to participate in IBA gold auction from June 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.