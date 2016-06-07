BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 NTN Buzztime Inc :
* Ntn Buzztime Inc says announces anticipated effective date of reverse/forward stock split
* NTN Buzztime Inc says anticipates reverse/forward split to be effective after close of all trading on June 16, 2016
* Common stock will continue trading under trading symbol "NTN" on a split-adjusted basis on NYSE market at opening of trading on June 17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S