June 7 NTN Buzztime Inc :

* Ntn Buzztime Inc says announces anticipated effective date of reverse/forward stock split

* NTN Buzztime Inc says anticipates reverse/forward split to be effective after close of all trading on June 16, 2016

* Common stock will continue trading under trading symbol "NTN" on a split-adjusted basis on NYSE market at opening of trading on June 17