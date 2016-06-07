June 7 Colony Capital Inc :

* Colony Capital Inc sees 2017 core FFO/CAD of $1.55 to $1.75 per share for Colony NorthStar

* Colony Capital Inc sees target core FFO/CAD payout ratio of less than or equal to 65 percent for Colony NorthStar