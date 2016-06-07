June 7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and MD Anderson announce new research collaboration in immuno-oncology focused on lung cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - collaboration to support Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials testing Opdivo as monotherapy, in combination with Yervoy, or with other agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)