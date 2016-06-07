RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
June 7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and MD Anderson announce new research collaboration in immuno-oncology focused on lung cancer
* Bristol-Myers Squibb - collaboration to support Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials testing Opdivo as monotherapy, in combination with Yervoy, or with other agents
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal