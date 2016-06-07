BRIEF-Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management
* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 IHS :
* Autonomous vehicle sales set to reach 21 million globally by 2035
* Global sales of autonomous vehicles will reach nearly 600,000 units in 2025
* U.S. market expected to see earliest deployment of autonomous vehicles as it works through challenges posed by regulation, liability, consumer acceptance
* IHS Automotive forecasts more than 5.7 million vehicles sold in China in 2035 "will be equipped with some level of autonomy"
* Continued challenges to autonomous vehicle deployment include potential technology risks for software reliability and cybersecurity
* Implementation of guidelines and regulatory standards, legal framework for self-driving cars, continue to prove challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Karnataka Bank ties-up with HDFC Capital Asset Management Limited (HDFCAML) for mutual fund business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous activists will bury the bodies of eight fellow protesters killed 18 months ago in clashes in northeastern India after the government agreed to consult the tribes on laws impacting their land rights.