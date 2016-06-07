June 7 IHS :

* Autonomous vehicle sales set to reach 21 million globally by 2035

* Global sales of autonomous vehicles will reach nearly 600,000 units in 2025

* U.S. market expected to see earliest deployment of autonomous vehicles as it works through challenges posed by regulation, liability, consumer acceptance

* IHS Automotive forecasts more than 5.7 million vehicles sold in China in 2035 "will be equipped with some level of autonomy"

* Continued challenges to autonomous vehicle deployment include potential technology risks for software reliability and cybersecurity

* Implementation of guidelines and regulatory standards, legal framework for self-driving cars, continue to prove challenging