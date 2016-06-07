BRIEF-Kirkland's announces departure of chief financial officer
* Says company has named its controller, Nicole Strain, to serve as interim chief financial officer
June 7 United International Enterprises Ltd :
* Martin Bek-Nielsen, Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of Board, sold 17,000 shares at market value of 18.8 million Danish crowns ($2.87 million) in United International Enterprises
* Brothers Holding Ltd. (Carl og Martin Bek-Nielsen) bought 17,000 shares at 18.8 million crowns in United International Enterprises
* GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS IS EUR 4,905,813.60