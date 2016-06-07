UPDATE 2-Please retweet: Parents go online to find their children after UK attack
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
June 7 Bharat Telecom Ltd :
* FY ended March 31, 2016 loss before taxation of 75.5 million rupees versus loss of 78.4 million rupees year ago
* FY revenue from operations of 30.9 million rupees versus 38.6 million rupees year ago Source: bit.ly/24w0j47 Further company coverage:
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions