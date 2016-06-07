BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 MBF Group SA :
* Signs 4 deal to sale 1,160 shares of Instytut Biznesu Sp. z o.o. for 406,000 zlotys ($106,047)
* Has 23.78 percent stake in unit after transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8285 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.