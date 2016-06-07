BRIEF-India's Empire Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 107.1 million rupees versus 87.5 million rupees year ago
June 7 (Reuters) -
* Fog Pharmaceuticals Inc says has raised $7.4 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Fog Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $10 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1UcxsjU (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* March quarter net profit 107.1 million rupees versus 87.5 million rupees year ago
KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X on Tuesday reported a 94.2 percent dive in its quarterly profit, hit by a weaker ringgit and higher fuel costs.