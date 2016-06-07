BRIEF-China Citic Bank gets regulatory approval to appoint deputy head of bank
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
June 7 Wl Ross Holding Corp :
* WL Ross Holding Corp announces additional financings
* Has entered into several additional financing agreements to offset redemptions.
* Wilbur Ross, chairman of board has agreed to purchase one million shares of company's common stock at $10.00 per share
* Equityholders of Nexeo Solutions Holdings and TPG accolade to receive about $22 million of additional future deferred payments in cash
* Expects to borrow additional $50 million under its previously announced line of credit to fund cash consideration to selling equityholders
* In aggregate, investors representing 46.8 million shares agreed to purchase shares or not redeem shares as part of business combination
* Entered into subscription agreements with advisors, who have agreed to accept common stock in lieu of up to $30.8 million of their fees
* Entered into commitment agreements with 2 investors to support transaction by rescinding election to redeem an aggregate of 5.09 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says it gets regulatory approval to appoint Hu Gang as deputy head of bank
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding has set a ceiling price of 8 ringgit a share for its planned IPO, giving it a total size of up to 5.9 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion), IFR Asia reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.