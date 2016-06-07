Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:15 GMT on Tuesday:
June 7 Solidarity
* Reaches favourable agreement with Telkom
* Agreement also states that Telkom will limit proposed outsourcing within its Openserve, Telkom Consumer & Small Business and Telkom Corporate Centre departments to max 1000 people
* According to agreement, Solidarity members will receive wage increase of 6 pct from 1 April 2017, while they are also guaranteed two years of no retrenchments
* Telkom has given an undertaking that there would be no forced retrenchments as a consequence of intended section 197 transfer to BCX
* Telkom will still finalise current section 189 retrenchment process which affects roughly 300 employees
