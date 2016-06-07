BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Fitbit Inc :
* Announces launch of Fitbit Group Health, which brings together offerings to corporate partners, weight management leaders, insurers, researchers
* Introducing wellness insighter that helps to validate corporate wellness investments with data comparable against that of industry peers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S