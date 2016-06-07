BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Intevac INC :
* Intevac announces multi-system capacity order for vertex systems
* System order for three Intevac Vertex Systems from a tier-1 display cover panel company in China
* Intevac Inc says orders scheduled to ship in Q4 of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S