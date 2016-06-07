June 7 Intevac INC :

* Intevac announces multi-system capacity order for vertex systems

* System order for three Intevac Vertex Systems from a tier-1 display cover panel company in China

* Intevac Inc says orders scheduled to ship in Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)