BRIEF-Cognizant Technology announces expansion of its Latin American operations
* Says announced expansion of its Latin American operations with opening of a new center in Sao Paulo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 7 UBS Limited:
* To place 4.7 percent shares Of Euskaltel to qualified investors
* UBS Limited to place Euskaltel shares in accelerated bookbuilt offer on behalf of Franklin Mutual Advisers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says announced expansion of its Latin American operations with opening of a new center in Sao Paulo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017