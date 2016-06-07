BRIEF-Prometic presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen
* Prometic presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen at American Thoracic Society's 2017 international conference
June 7 Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
* William Allen, Vice President - Finance And Principal Accounting Officer Has Decided To Leave Co Effective At End Of June Source (bit.ly/1UcH26k) Further company coverage:
* Prometic presents new data on PBI-4050 and plasminogen at American Thoracic Society's 2017 international conference
* Dominion Diamond announces positive results of Misery Deep pre-feasibility study and provides update on Fox Deep project at Ekati Mine