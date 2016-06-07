BRIEF-IOI Properties Group posts qtrly net profit of 121.1 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 895.8 million rgt versus 643.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit 121.1 million rgt versus 268 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcyNjT) Further company coverage:
June 7 (Reuters) -
* Swisscom's Fastweb, Iliad said to bid for Italian mobile assets - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Vimpelcom,CK Hutchison Holdings received preliminary bids for some of their assets from Swisscom,Iliad,Digicel Group Ltd - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - (bloom.bg/1WDwkrK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belarus Banking Sector: Recovery Pending https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897986 LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) A return to growth in Belarusian bank lending is still some way off, Fitch Ratings said at its annual conference on Belarus in Minsk today. We expect new lending (excluding exchange-rate effects) to be at best flat in 2017. Volumes will be constrained by the still-contracting economy and banks' deter