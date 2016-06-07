BRIEF-IOI Properties Group posts qtrly net profit of 121.1 mln rgt
* Qtrly revenue 895.8 million rgt versus 643.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit 121.1 million rgt versus 268 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcyNjT) Further company coverage:
June 7 Lendingclub Corp:
* Relative to April 20, 2016 forecast, co expects slight improvement in gross losses due to tightening credit criteria effective June 7
* Expects improvements in gross loss forecasts to be offset by slightly lower recoveries; net losses are not expected to change
* Effective June 7, debt to income criteria (excluding mortgage, requested program loan amount) being reduced to 35% across standard loan program
* LendingClub expects change to DTI criteria to primarily impact grades E through G
* LendingClub expects standard program loan volume to be reduced by approximately 5% as a result of this change
* Updating loan listing policy to help "clarify expectations for both borrowers and investors", allow more time for loans to be fully funded
* Credit decisions must be made within 30 days of application, loans will be listed for at least 14 days and up to 30 days Source text - 1.usa.gov/1svhRBB Further company coverage:
* Qtrly revenue 895.8 million rgt versus 643.6 million rgt, qtrly net profit 121.1 million rgt versus 268 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcyNjT) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belarus Banking Sector: Recovery Pending https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897986 LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) A return to growth in Belarusian bank lending is still some way off, Fitch Ratings said at its annual conference on Belarus in Minsk today. We expect new lending (excluding exchange-rate effects) to be at best flat in 2017. Volumes will be constrained by the still-contracting economy and banks' deter