June 7 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Exxon Mobil Corp vice president Neil Chapman reports open market sale of 12,000 shares of co's common stock on june 6 at $89 each - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1rbVjEE Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)