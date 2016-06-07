June 7 Sage Therapeutics

* Positive Top Line results from phase 1 clinical program of sage-217

* Sage-217 was well-tolerated in single and multiple ascending doses

* Results consistent with predicted pharmacokinetic and pharmacologic profile

* Initiation of phase 2 clinical trials planned for second half 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)