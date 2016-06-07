June 7 U.S. FDA

* U.S. FDA Advisory Panel supports approval of Teva's long acting opioid painkiller, Vantrela ER

* U.S. FDA panel supports label claim that Teva's Vantrela ER deters oral abuse

* U.S. FDA panel supports label claim that Teva's Vantrela ER deters abuse when snorted through the nose

* U.S. FDA panel supports label claim that Teva's Vantrela ER deters abuse by intravenous means