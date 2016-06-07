BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage:
June 7 U.S. FDA
* U.S. FDA Advisory Panel supports approval of Teva's long acting opioid painkiller, Vantrela ER
* U.S. FDA panel supports label claim that Teva's Vantrela ER deters oral abuse
* U.S. FDA panel supports label claim that Teva's Vantrela ER deters abuse when snorted through the nose
* U.S. FDA panel supports label claim that Teva's Vantrela ER deters abuse by intravenous means Further company coverage:
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 32.3 million rupees versus loss 3.2 million rupees year ago