June 7 Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc.

* Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. reports 4.72% passive stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. had previously reported a 10.37% passive stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc as of December 31, 2015 Source text (1.usa.gov/1svk9kf)