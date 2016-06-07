UPDATE 1-UK competition watchdog accuses Merck of obstructing biosimilars
* Merck unit MSD says confident complied with law (Adds details on drug, further comments from CMA and company)
June 7 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc
* Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings enters into variable postpaid forward transaction
* Agreed to terms of a variable postpaid forward transaction on 7.0 million Tripadvisor common shares
* Liberty Tripadvisor may draw up to $259 million of proceeds against variable postpaid forward transaction
* To use proceeds to repay $200 million in principal, $28 million of pik interest under existing $400 million margin loan borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Files pricing term sheet related to its 7-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6pamG) Further company coverage: