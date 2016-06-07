Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:15 GMT on Tuesday:
June 7 Skullcandy
* Richard Alden and affiliates Say Exploring Potential Transactions To Make An Offer To Purchase Some Or All Of The Shares Of Skullcandy - SEC filing
* Richard alden and affiliates may also pursue a "going private" deal for skullcandy
* Richard Alden owns 2.7 percent stake in co, while affiliate Ptarmagin llc owns 12.7 percent stake Source text: 1.usa.gov/1svrxfc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
May 23 Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, dragged down by healthcare stocks and as investors booked profit in recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd.