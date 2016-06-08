June 8 Clas Ohlson :

* Says proposed dividend is 5.75 SEK per share

* Q4 operating profit amounted to -126 mln SEK

* Reuters poll: Operating Result Was Seen At SEK -117 million, dividend/share at SEK 5.83, May sales at +0.9 percent

* Says sales in May amounted to 540 MSEK (554), increased by 1% in local currencies