UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 Clas Ohlson :
* Says proposed dividend is 5.75 SEK per share
* Q4 operating profit amounted to -126 mln SEK
* Reuters poll: Operating Result Was Seen At SEK -117 million, dividend/share at SEK 5.83, May sales at +0.9 percent
* Says sales in May amounted to 540 MSEK (554), increased by 1% in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.