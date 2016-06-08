June 8 Delta Property Fund Ltd :

* Otis Tshabalala has been appointed as chief operating officer and an executive director of Delta with effect from 7 June 2016

* Bronwyn Corbett will step down as COO and executive director of delta but will remain as a non-executive director