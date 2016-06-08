BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Issues 613 million euros ($697.10 million) RMBS
* Amount of 500 million euros in class a notes (AAA/AAA rating) has been placed with a broad group of investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing