UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 Auden AG :
* Takes ownership stake in financial service provider OptioPay
* Based on optiopay growth dynamics and achievable market potential, company value could exceed 500 million euros by 2018
* Auden also holds an option to increase its ownership stake to 20 per cent within next 18 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.