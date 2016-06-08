UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 WH Smith Plc :
* Trading statement
* In 14 week period from 1 March to 4 June 2016 total group sales were up 2% with like-for-like sales flat.
* In our travel business total sales were up 9% and like-for-like sales were up 3%, in line with expectations
* In our high street business we continue with our profit focused strategy, with sales in period in line with expectations
* We remain confident in outcome for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.