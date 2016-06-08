UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 Kotipizza Group Oyj :
* The Kotipizza chain's same-store sales grew 9.8 percent in May
* Total sales of Kotipizza chain grew 8.4 percent and same-store sales grew 9.8 percent in May compared to those in previous year
* In May monthly sales amounted to 6.88 million euros ($7.82 million) and last year to 6.34 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8799 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.