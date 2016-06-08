June 8 Boohoo.Com Plc :

* Revenue up 41% (42% cer) for the three months ended May 31

* Retail gross margin 57.6%, down 300 bps on prior year

* 4.2 million active customers, up 30% on prior year

* Overall gross margin 56%

* Revenue growth in all geographic regions and slightly ahead of our expectations - CEOs

* Now expect sales growth for financial year of between 25% and 30% - CEOs

* Expect ebitda margins in line with last year - CEOs