UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 Boohoo.Com Plc :
* Revenue up 41% (42% cer) for the three months ended May 31
* Retail gross margin 57.6%, down 300 bps on prior year
* 4.2 million active customers, up 30% on prior year
* Overall gross margin 56%
* Revenue growth in all geographic regions and slightly ahead of our expectations - CEOs
* Now expect sales growth for financial year of between 25% and 30% - CEOs
* Expect ebitda margins in line with last year - CEOs
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.