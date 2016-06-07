June 7 Suncor Energy
* Announces $2.5 Billion Bought Deal common share financing
* Agreement to sell 71.5 million common shares from
treasury, on a bought deal basis, at a price of $35.00 per share
* Net proceeds of offering will be used for previously
announced acquisition of an additional five percent interest in
Syncrude JV
* If over-allotment option is exercised in full, gross
proceeds from offering are expected to be approximately $2.9
billion
* Net proceeds of offering will also be used for reducing
debt
