June 7 VF Corp
* VF Corp says co, certain of its units entered into
Accession No. 1 to credit agreement relating to 5 year revolving
credit agreement, dated as of April 14, 2015
* VF Corp says pursuant to agreement,certain of lenders
party to credit agreement agreed to increase their commitments
by cumulative amount of $500 million
* VF Corp says agreement increasing aggregate commitments
under credit agreement to $2.25 billion effective as of June 6,
2016
