June 7 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd

* Oyu Tolgoi has drawn down approximately $4.0 billion of project finance facility that was signed in December 2015

* Turquoise Hill provides update on progress toward underground construction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)