BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 3i Infrastructure Plc
* Successful completion of capital raise with gross proceeds of £385 million by way of open offer, placing and intermediaries offer, increased from original target size of £350 million.
* Approximately £230 million of proceeds will be used to fund completion of investments in wireless infrastructure group and tcr, expected to close in june and august respectively.
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing