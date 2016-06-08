BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Workspace Group Plc :
* FY profit before tax up 8.7% to £391.3m (2015: £360.0m)
* Total dividend per share up 25% to 15.05p (2015: 12.04p)
* FY EPRA net asset value per share up 31.3% to £9.23 (2015: £7.03)
* FY total net rental income up 28.4% to £74.1m (31 march 2015: £57.7m)
* Like-For-Like occupancy 90.7% (31 March 2015: 91.8%)
* Are aware of uncertainty caused by upcoming EU referendum but remain confident in resilience of our customer base and business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing