June 8 Xvivo Perfusion AB :

* Declares offer for Vivoline Medical unconditional, extends acceptance period

* Acceptance period is extended until June 20, 2016

* At expiry of ordinary acceptance period on June 7, 2016, 10.8 million shares (corresponding to 94.5 percent of total number of shares) and 4.1 million warrants (corresponding to 96.8 percent of total number of warrants) have been submitted in the offer

Source text: bit.ly/1PGI4Yh

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)