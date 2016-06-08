June 8 Netcare Ltd :
* Has entered into agreement to outsource their 37 retail
pharmacies in Medicross and 51 hospital retail front shop of
hospital division to Clicks
* Clicks will assume control of all Medicross Pharmacies and
front shops of Netcare Hospital Division
* Agreement excludes dispensing of prescriptions in Netcare
Hospital pharmacies which remain within Netcare's hospital
operations.
* Specific employees involved in these areas of business
will be transferred to clicks on terms similar to their current
conditions
* Implementation date of transaction is expected to be 1
October 2016
