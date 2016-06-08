BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 NP3 Fastigheter AB :
* Carries private placement of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) as payment in connection with acquisition
* Issue expected to finish in June 2016
* Private placement of 246,974 shares at a price of 40.49 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1193 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing