June 8 NP3 Fastigheter AB :

* Carries private placement of 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.2 million) as payment in connection with acquisition

* Issue expected to finish in June 2016

* Private placement of 246,974 shares at a price of 40.49 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.1193 Swedish crowns)