BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Pershing Gold Corp :
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1XDBiFA) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing