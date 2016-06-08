BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Ellington Financial Llc :
* Estimated book value per common share as of May 31, 2016 was $20.61, or $20.33 on a diluted basis - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1TYrC7p) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing