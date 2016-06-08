BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 (Reuters) -
* Boralex Inc says start of construction of Port Ryerse Wind farm
* Boralex Inc says construction of Port Ryerse Wind farm will begin June 13
* Boralex Inc says commissioning of wind farm is slated for November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing